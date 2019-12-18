Chicago State faces N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (6-5) vs. Chicago State (4-8)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Chicago State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Chicago State lost 97-59 at home to Oral Roberts on Tuesday, while Northern Illinois came up short in a 59-50 game at Pittsburgh on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson has averaged 18 points while Jace Colley has put up 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Huskies, Eugene German has averaged 20.1 points while Lacey James has put up 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.EXCELLENT EUGENE: German has connected on 34.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-7 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Northern Illinois has scored 52 points per game and allowed 62 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State has attempted the second-most free throws among all WAC teams. The Cougars have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season.