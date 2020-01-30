Chattanooga seeks revenge on WCU

Western Carolina (13-7, 5-4) vs. Chattanooga (14-8, 5-4)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes for the season sweep over Chattanooga after winning the previous matchup in Cullowhee. The teams last played on Dec. 3, when the Catamounts outshot Chattanooga from the field 52.7 percent to 46 percent and made 11 more free throws en route to the 10-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 72 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 76.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. Faulkner has accounted for 29 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mocs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Chattanooga has an assist on 55 of 85 field goals (64.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams.