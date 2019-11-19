Chattanooga faces Fla St.

Chattanooga (3-1) vs. Florida State (2-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Florida State both look to put winning streaks together . Chattanooga knocked off South Alabama by 18 in its last outing. Florida State is coming off a 79-74 win over Western Carolina in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Trent Forrest has averaged 14.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Seminoles. Complementing Forrest is Devin Vassell, who is putting up 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Mocs are led by Matt Ryan, who is averaging 16.8 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 31.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

RECENT GAMES: Chattanooga has scored 72.8 points and allowed 69 points over its last five games. Florida State has managed 67.7 points and given up 62.7 over its last five.