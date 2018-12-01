Chatkevicius leads Evansville past Division III Albion 65-49

EVANSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Dainius Chatkevicius scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Evansville beat Division III Albion 65-49 on Saturday.

Also finishing with 11 points for the Purple Aces (4-3) were K.J. Riley who had six rebounds, Marty Hill with five rebounds and Noah Frederking with three rebounds. John Hall led the team with 12 rebounds.

Evansville shot 38 percent from the field compared to 27 percent for Albion and had a 50-34 rebounding advantage.

After a slow start for both teams, the Purple Aces rose to a 10-5 lead midway, building to a 24-23 edge at the break.

A jumper by Chatkevicius capped a 13-6 surge to open the second half and Evansville led 37-29 with 14:55 to play. Hill and Frederking sank back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch it to 47-34 with 9:29 left and the Purple Aces cruised from there.

Jamezell Davis Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed five boards for the Britons.