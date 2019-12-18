Charlotte squares off against UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (1-11) vs. Charlotte (5-4)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays host to Maryland Eastern Shore in a non-conference matchup. Charlotte beat Valparaiso by 10 points at home on Monday, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 71-57 game at East Carolina on Tuesday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Charlotte has depended on senior leadership while Maryland Eastern Shore has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 47 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Da’Shawn Phillip, Ty Gibson and Glen Anderson have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this year.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 24.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Maryland Eastern Shore has lost its last 10 road games, scoring 53.2 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has 32 assists on 81 field goals (39.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maryland Eastern Shore has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MEAC teams. Over their last five games, the Hawks have forced opponents into turnovers on 27.3 percent of all possessions.