Charlotte seeks revenge on N. Texas

North Texas (20-10, 14-3) vs. Charlotte (15-12, 9-7)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks revenge on North Texas after dropping the first matchup in Denton. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Mean Green shot 59.3 percent from the field while limiting Charlotte’s shooters to just 47.9 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 44 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons and Deng Geu have combined to account for 64 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hamlet has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: North Texas has won its last three road games, scoring 74.7 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. Charlotte has 39 assists on 67 field goals (58.2 percent) over its previous three outings while North Texas has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 19.6 free throws per game this season.