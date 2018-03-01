Charlotte hires Hill to serve as new athletics director

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Charlotte has named Mike Hill as its next athletic director.

The school announced the hiring in a news release Wednesday. Hill currently serves as an executive associate athletics director for external affairs at Florida and will begin his work with the 49ers on March 15.

The school says there will be an introductory news conference March 6.

Chancellor Philip L. Dubois cited Hill’s experience from a 25-year tenure at Florida in a power conference as a key factor in the hire.