Charleston takes on Marshall

College of Charleston (2-1) vs. Marshall (1-2)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston and Marshall look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of losses in their last game. Marshall lost 74-64 on the road to Notre Dame on Friday, while College of Charleston fell 73-54 at home to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey has averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Jarrod West has put up 18 points and 2.3 steals. For the Cougars, Grant Riller has averaged 21.7 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals while Jaylen McManus has put up 12 points and 5.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: College of Charleston’s Brevin Galloway has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 6 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has attempted more free throws per game than any other CAA team. The Cougars have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.