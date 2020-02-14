Charleston seeks revenge on Northeastern

College of Charleston (15-11, 9-5) vs. Northeastern (12-13, 6-7)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes for the season sweep over College of Charleston after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when the Huskies shot 48.3 percent from the field and went 12 for 26 from 3-point territory en route to a 79-76 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 72 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season. For College of Charleston, Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 81 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Riller has made or assisted on 46 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. Riller has accounted for 41 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Cougars are 9-11 when opponents score more than 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Northeastern has an assist on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) across its past three outings while College of Charleston has assists on 34 of 73 field goals (46.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.