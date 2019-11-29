Charleston, Providence meet in Wooden Legacy

Providence (4-3) vs. College of Charleston (3-3)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and College of Charleston will go at it in the Wooden Legacy. College of Charleston lost 65-56 to Wake Forest in its most recent game, while Providence fell 66-65 against Long Beach State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riller has made or assisted on 45 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. Riller has accounted for 31 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 31 of 79 field goals (39.2 percent) over its past three games while Providence has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Providence has held opposing teams to 61.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big East teams.