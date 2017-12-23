Charleston outlasts Coastal Carolina 67-65 behind Riller (Dec 22, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Grant Riller tossed in 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Jarrell Brantley hit four straight free throws in the final 13 seconds to help Charleston hold off Coastal Carolina 67-65 on Friday.

Joe Chealey added 14 points and Cameron Johnson scored 11 for the Cougars (9-3), who beat the Chanticleers (6-7) for the 16th time in the last 17 games and lead the all-time series 36-13.

Zac Cuthbertson paced Coastal Carolina with 19 points, Jaylen Shaw added 12 points and six assists and reserves Demario Beck and Artur Labinowicz scored 10 each.

Article continues below ...

Riller scored nine in a game-opening 12-4 run for the Cougars, but Coastal Carolina answered with a 12-2 spurt to regain the lead. The game featured 10 ties and 17 lead changes. Shaw’s two free throws with one second left in the first half gave the Chanticleers a 27-26 lead.

Charleston took the lead for good on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 13:43 remaining. Beck’s dunk pulled the Chanticleers within a point with 1:14 left, but Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws and Brantley, a Colonial Athletic Association first-teamer last season who was playing in just his second game of the season because of a knee injury, hit 4 of 4 at the foul line for the victory.