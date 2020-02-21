Charleston looks for road win vs UNCW

College of Charleston (15-12, 9-6) vs. UNC Wilmington (8-20, 3-12)

Raiford G. Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its third straight win over UNC Wilmington at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum. UNC Wilmington’s last win at home against the Cougars came on Jan. 30, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 75 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Riller has made or assisted on 46 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and eight assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNC Wilmington is 0-15 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. College of Charleston is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seahawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. UNC Wilmington has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three outings while College of Charleston has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 69.6 possessions per game.