Charleston looks for home win vs JMU

James Madison (8-6, 1-2) vs. College of Charleston (9-6, 3-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its fourth straight win over James Madison at TD Arena. The last victory for the Dukes at College of Charleston was a 56-52 win on Feb. 11, 2016.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: College of Charleston has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this year.

RAMPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 77.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Riller has made or assisted on 46 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: College of Charleston is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Cougars are 1-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. College of Charleston has 37 assists on 80 field goals (46.3 percent) over its past three outings while James Madison has assists on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat James Madison offense has averaged 74.5 possessions per game, the 30th-most in Division I. College of Charleston has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.3 possessions per game (ranked 288th, nationally).