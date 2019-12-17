Charleston hosts VCU

VCU (8-2) vs. College of Charleston (5-5)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston faces VCU in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. VCU won 61-51 at home against Missouri State on Sunday, while College of Charleston is coming off of a 78-71 road loss on Saturday against Richmond.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have collectively scored 53 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. For VCU, Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all VCU scoring, including 81 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.GIFTED GRANT: Riller has connected on 20 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: VCU’s Evans has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 29 of 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its previous three outings while VCU has assists on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.8 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.