Charleston downs Alaska Anchorage 55-46 behind Chealey (Nov 25, 2017)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) Joe Chealey scored 15 points and distributed eight assists and Nick Harris shot 5 of 6 for 12 and Charleston beat Division II-host Alaska Anchorage 55-46 on Saturday in a 2017 GCI Great Alaska Shootout contest.

Evan Bailey made a 3-pointer with 5:03 left in the first half, Harris followed with a dunk and a 3-point play off a layup less than two minutes later and neither team would score until the second half. Charleston (4-2) led 26-21 at halftime.

Eric Jenkins’ dunk with 12:34 to play brought the Seawolves to a 32-31 deficit but they were never able to gain the lead.

Jacob Lampkin led Alaska Anchorage with 13 points and Malik Clements scored 10.

The Seawolves were coming off a dramatic 78-73 overtime win against Santa Clara on Friday night which was the Seawolves’ 56th all-time victory against a Division I-level opponent.