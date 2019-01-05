Central Michigan edges Miami (OH) 84-77 behind Montgomery

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Robert Montgomery scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Central Michigan edged Miami (Ohio) 84-77 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Shawn Roundtree added 15 points and seven assists for the Chippewas (12-2, 1-0) who have won six straight. David DiLeo had 11 points and five rebounds, Larry Austin Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds and Matt Beachler had 10 points and seven rebounds.

DiLeo and Montgomery hit 3-pointers and Innocent Nwoko dunked as part of a 14-6 surge midway through the first half that gave the Chippewas a 36-25 lead with 2:57 to go and they held on for a 39-33 advantage at the break.

Miami (OH) closed to 45-42 early in the second half but a Dallas Morgan 3-pointer and a 3-point play by Romelo Burrell stretched Central Michigan’s lead to 51-42 and the Chippewas held on for the win.

Dalonte Brown scored 22 points with five rebounds for the RedHawks (6-6, 0-1).