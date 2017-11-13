Central Arkansas dominates University of the Ozarks 100-51 (Nov 12, 2017)

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) Jordan Howard scored 24 points with 10-for-13 shooting to lead Central Arkansas to a 100-51 win over University of the Ozarks on Sunday.

Hayden Koval added 12 points for Central Arkansas (1-1). Mathieu Kamba and Deandre Jones added 10 each as the Bears shook off Friday’s season-opening loss at Baylor by hitting 56 percent of their 68 shots from the field and controlling the boards 44-31.

Leading 42-32 at the break, Central Arkansas held the NCAA Division III Ozarks to 19 points over the final 20 minutes of the game while rolling to triple digits.

Ozarks got a 3-pointer from Dylan Gray just 30 seconds after the opening tipoff to take their only lead of the game, 3-2, but Central Arkansas responded with a 7-0 spurt that included a 3-point play from Koval and continued to pull away.

Gray led the Eagles with 10 points.