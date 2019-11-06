Central Ark. goes for first win vs Hendrix College

Hendrix College vs. Central Arkansas (0-1)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Arkansas Bears will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Hendrix College.

PREVIOUSLY: Central Arkansas scored 99 and came away with a 26-point win over Hendrix College when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Arkansas went 2-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bears put up 66.4 points per contest in those 10 games.