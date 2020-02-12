CCU seeks revenge on Ga. Southern

Coastal Carolina (13-12, 6-8) vs. Georgia Southern (15-10, 9-5)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina seeks revenge on Georgia Southern after dropping the first matchup in Conway. The teams last went at it on Jan. 2, when Coastal Carolina made only five 3-pointers on 21 attempts while the Eagles went 15 for 38 behind the arc on the way to a three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Georgia Southern’s Ike Smith has averaged 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Quan Jackson has put up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Tommy Burton has put up 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-3 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 5-10 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Chanticleers are 5-0 when turning the ball over 11 times or fewer and 8-12 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams.