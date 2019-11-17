CCU hosts Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (1-2)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee pays visit to Coastal Carolina in an early season matchup. Middle Tennessee won 96-82 over Mars Hill on Wednesday, while Coastal Carolina fell to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday, 69-68.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Antonio Green is averaging 25.3 points, four assists and three steals to lead the charge for the Blue Raiders. C.J. Jones is also a key contributor, accounting for 19.7 points and two steals per game. The Chanticleers have been led by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater, who is averaging 17.3 points.ACCURATE ANTONIO: A. Green has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.8 percent. The Chanticleers have averaged 15.3 offensive boards per game.