CCSU looks to end streak vs Bryant

Bryant (12-13, 4-8) vs. Central Connecticut (2-24, 1-12)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant looks to extend Central Connecticut’s conference losing streak to five games. Central Connecticut’s last NEC win came against the Wagner Seahawks 86-76 on Jan. 25. Bryant fell 74-65 at Sacred Heart in its last outing.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Bryant has depended on senior leadership this year while Central Connecticut has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Bulldogs, seniors Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Patrick Harding have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Jamir Reed, Jamir Coleman, Greg Outlaw and Myles Baker have combined to account for 51 percent of Central Connecticut’s scoring this season.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 35.4 percent of the 223 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-24 this year when it scores 78 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 79.

COLD SPELL: Bryant has lost its last six road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.