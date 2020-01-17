Catto, FGCU visit North Alabama

Florida Gulf Coast (6-14, 3-2) vs. North Alabama (7-11, 2-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Caleb Catto and Florida Gulf Coast will go up against Christian Agnew and North Alabama. Catto is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Agnew is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The sophomore duo of Catto and Zach Scott has led the Eagles. Catto has averaged 11 points while Scott has recorded 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Lions have been anchored by sophomores Agnew and Jamari Blackmon, who have combined to score 24.5 points per outing.

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 65.4 points per game and allowed 64.4 points per game against Atlantic Sun opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 58.2 points scored and 71 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 33 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lions are 0-8 when they allow at least 71 points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Eagles are 0-9 when allowing 71 or more points and 6-5 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has 30 assists on 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Lions have averaged 20.1 foul shots per game this season.