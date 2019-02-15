Cathcart’s late 3 lifts Youngstown State over IUPUI 75-73

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Donel Cathcart III scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left and Youngstown State beat IUPUI 75-73 on Thursday night.

Darius Quisneberry set up the game-winning play with a baseline drive and kick-out to Cathcart who was open on the opposite corner.

Quisneberry had 17 points and eight assists, and D.J. McCall had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (14-12, 6-7). Ahmed Ismail added 15 points. Camron Justice had 14 points and six assists.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Youngstown State defeated IUPUI 82-76 on Jan. 12. Youngstown State matches up against Illinois-Chicago at home on Saturday. IUPUI plays Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday.