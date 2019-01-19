Casmir, FGU unload early on Kennesaw St in 72-59 win

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Schadrac Casmir scored a season-high 34 points with seven rebounds and Florida Gulf Coast earned its first Atlantic Sun Conference win beating Kennesaw State 72-59 on Saturday.

Casmir scored 15 of the FGCU’s first 21 points as the Eagles built a 21-6 lead. The graduate transfer from Iona buried four 3-pointers and had a 3-point play. FGCU led 40-28 at intermission and was never threatened in the second half.

Casmir was 9-of-15 shooting including 6 of 10 from 3-point range and made all 10 of his foul shot attempts. Zach Scott added 10 points and the Eagles (6-13, 1-3) controlled the inside outscoring Kennesaw State 33-19. Despite the interior advantage, FGCU finished shooting 9 of 30 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

Danny Lewis led the Owls (3-16, 0-4) with 16 points while Tyler Hooker scored 13 and Bobby Parker 12.