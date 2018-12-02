Carter’s 25 helps Ohio race past Marshall 101-84

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter matched his career-high with 25 points and added 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals, leading Ohio to a 101-84 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Gavin Block, who was 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and freshman Ben Vander Plas added 18 points apiece off the bench for the Bobcats (5-2). Teyvion Kirk had 17.

Jon Elmore had 26 points and C.J. Burks 22 for the Thundering Herd (5-2).

Carter’s 3-pointer broke a 7-7 tie and started an 8-0 to put the Bobcats in the lead for good. A 10-run put the lead in double figures for good and it was 48-31 at halftime. Carter had 15 points at the half when Ohio shot 51 percent, making 5 of 10 from distance, and Marshall went 5 of 16 behind the arc and shot 36 percent.

A 10-0 run by Marshall made it an 11-point game near the midway point of the second half but Ohio quickly pushed it back to 20.