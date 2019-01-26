Carter, Block lead Ohio’s 2nd-half rally in 78-74 victory

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter scored all 16 points in the second half and Gavin Block 13 of his 15 to rally Ohio to a 78-74 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Carter missed both of his first-half shots but scored the Bobcats‘ first 10 points of the second half and added another bucket in the 15-4 run that erased Ball State’s 37-30 halftime lead.

There were 19 lead changes in the game, the final one coming on Block’s straightaway 3-pointer after a shot fake gave him a clear look with 39 seconds left for a 76-74 edge. Two Teyvion Kirk free throws finished the scoring.

Ben Vander Plas grabbed 12 rebounds for Ohio (11-8, 3-4 Mid-American), which swept the season series versus the Cardinals (11-9, 2-5).

Tayler Person scored 21 points to lead Ball State, which made 10 of 18 from the arc but surrendered 23 points off 17 turnovers.