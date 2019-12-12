Carry, Duquesne visit Radford

Duquesne (8-0) vs. Radford (3-5)

Firestone Gymnasium, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sincere Carry and Duquesne will face Carlik Jones and Radford. The sophomore Carry is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Jones, a senior, has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

STELLAR SENIORS: Radford has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Leroy Butts IV and Donald Hicks have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 78 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Radford has an assist on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Duquesne has assists on 52 of 89 field goals (58.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.