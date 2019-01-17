Carroll scores 22 and Hartford rallies past Maine

ORONO, Maine (AP) — John Carroll scored 22 points, including two free throws with .5 seconds remaining, and Hartford defeated Maine 77-76 on Wednesday night.

Carroll’s free throws capped a last-minute rally in which Hartford scored eight points in the final 25 seconds and overcame a five-point deficit.

Maine led 74-70 after Carroll’s free throw with 25 seconds remaining and the Black Bears added a free throw to go ahead 75-70 with 24 seconds left. Jason Dunne hit a 3-pointer for Hartford at 15 seconds, Travis Weatherington stole the inbounds pass and J.R. Lynch made a layup to tie the score with 6 seconds left. Maine’s Isaiah White made one of two free throws for a 76-75 lead, then after a timeout, Hartford threw a long pass to Carroll, who drove the lane and was fouled. He made both free throws and Maine’s three-quarter court heave was well off the mark at the buzzer.

Carroll made 11 of 13 free throws and the Hawks made 21 of 28. Dunne scored 20 points, Lynch scored 16 and George Blagojevic add 14 points with eight rebounds for Hartford (9-9, 2-1 America East).

Vincent Eze had 18 points with nine rebounds and Andrew Fleming add 10 points with 14 rebounds for the Black Bears. Sergio El Darwich scored 15 points and Vilgot Larsson added 12 for Maine (3-15, 1-2 America East).