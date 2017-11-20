Carroll, Lynch combine for 40, Hartford holds off Miami (OH) (Nov 19, 2017)
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) John Carroll scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, J.R. Lynch scored 18 on four 3-pointers and Hartford’s early lead survived a strong finish by Miami (Ohio) 68-58 Sunday night in the finale of the Jamaica Classic tournament.
Jason Dunne scored 11 points with five assists for the Hawks (3-2), Jack Hobbs scored 10 and went 4-for-4 at the line. Lynch also pulled down 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.
Miami closed on an 18-3 run spanning the last six-and-a-half minutes, getting to the final 10-point margin on a Jalen Addaway drive with 17 seconds left. Addaway, 10 points, and Logan McLane, 20, scored four apiece and Rod Mills had a 3 and a layup down the stretch for the Redhawks (3-1).
Nike Sibande, who has made as many as four 3-pointers in a game for Miami, was 0-for-7 from 3-point range Sunday and the freshman finished with five points.
The Hawks led by 25 points after a Dunne 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.