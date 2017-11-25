Capps with 18 points, SE Louisiana beats MVSU 73-59 (Nov 25, 2017)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Jordan Capps scored 18 points and Southeastern Louisiana notched its third straight win, beating MVSU 73-59 at the Savannah Invitational on Saturday.

Capps was 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 11 from the line for the Lions (4-3). James Currington added 13 points and led the team with eight rebounds. Joshua Filmore had 11 points and five boards and Moses Greenwood had 10 points.

A Filmore 3-pointer capped a 27-7 start for the Lions and they led all the way, building to a 46-27 advantage by halftime.

In the second half, MVSU got as close as 63-56 with 2:36 left to play but Currington helped keep the Lions well ahead with a pair of dunks in the stretch.

Jordan Evans led the Delta Devils (0-6) with 13 points. Dante Scott added 12 points and led the team with eight rebounds.