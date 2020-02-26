Iona (10-13, 8-8) vs. Canisius (10-17, 5-11)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius seeks revenge on Iona after dropping the first matchup in New Rochelle. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 24, when the Gaels shot 47.4 percent from the field while holding Canisius to just 42.9 percent on the way to a 69-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has benefited heavily from its seniors. E.J. Crawford, Tajuan Agee, Isaiah Washington and Mo Thiam have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Gaels points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Agee has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. Agee has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Iona is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Griffins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Canisius has 41 assists on 70 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three outings while Iona has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.