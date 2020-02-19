Campbell seeks revenge on CSU

Campbell (13-14, 4-11) vs. Charleston Southern (13-14, 7-8)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern goes for the season sweep over Campbell after winning the previous matchup in Buies Creek. The teams last went at it on Jan. 16, when the Buccaneers outshot Campbell 56.4 percent to 44 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 77-62 victory.

STEPPING UP: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 17.6 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Buccaneers. Ty Jones is also a key contributor, producing 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels are led by Cedric Henderson Jr., who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 38 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Charleston Southern is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Buccaneers are 7-14 when opponents score more than 62 points.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Campbell has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.