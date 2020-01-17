Campbell looks for home win vs Longwood

Longwood (6-12, 1-4) vs. Campbell (10-7, 1-4)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its fourth straight win over Longwood at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The last victory for the Lancers at Campbell was a 74-57 win on Jan. 14, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips, JaShaun Smith and Jaylon Wilson have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 36 percent of all Lancers scoring over the last five games.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Phillips has connected on 31.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Longwood is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 2-7 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. Longwood has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).