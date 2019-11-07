Campbell goes up against Central Pennsylvania College

Central Pennsylvania College vs. Campbell (1-0)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels will be taking on the Knights of Central Pennsylvania College.

PREVIOUSLY: Campbell scored 100 and came away with a 47-point win over Central Pennsylvania College when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 4-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Fighting Camels scored 74.5 points per contest across those 12 contests.