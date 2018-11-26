Cambridge leads Brown to 84-60 romp over Bryant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots as Brown breezed to an 84-60 victory over Bryant on Sunday night.

Cambridge hit 5 of 11 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range for the Bears (5-2), who beat the Bulldogs (1-4) for a fifth straight time. Brown leads the all-time series 16-2. Tamenang Choh finished with 12, six boards and five blocked shots for Brown, while Brandon Anderson and Joshua Howard scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Adam Grant paced Bryant with 20 points and five steals. Byron Hawkins scored 12 but made just 5 of 17 shots, while Joe Kasperzyk scored 10 but had five of the Bulldogs’ 10 turnovers.

Brown wasted little time taking control of the game. Juan Cardenas’ dunk put Bryant up 2-0 — it was the Bulldogs’ only lead of the game. Obi Okolie hit two free throws to cap a 30-8 run and the Bears never looked back.