California Baptist takes on Westcliff

Westcliff vs. California Baptist (17-7)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Warriors of Division III Westcliff. California Baptist lost 103-98 loss at home to Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 81 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Acquaah has been directly responsible for 57 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 5-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lancers put up 77.7 points per contest in those 11 contests.