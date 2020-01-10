California Baptist, Grand Canyon meet in conference play

California Baptist (11-5, 2-1) vs. Grand Canyon (5-10, 0-1)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as California Baptist squares off against Grand Canyon. California Baptist beat Cal State Bakersfield by eight on Wednesday. Grand Canyon lost 69-62 to Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors. Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Lancers points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Milan Acquaah has directly created 43 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Grand Canyon is 0-10 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Antelopes are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 0-10 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Lancers are 6-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-5 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 15th among Division I teams. The Grand Canyon defense has allowed 72.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 223rd overall).