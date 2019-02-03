California Baptist beats Seattle 75-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Heading scored 22 points, Milan Acquaah added 16, and California Baptist pulled away in the middle of the second half to beat Seattle 75-64 on Saturday night.

The Lancers (11-10, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference) used a 17-4 run to take a 57-46 lead on Heading’s layup with 9:25 to go.

The Redhawks (13-10, 1-7) closed the deficit to seven on Morgan Means‘ 3-pointer that made it 59-52 two minutes later and Seattle would get no closer from there.

De’jon Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Cal Baptist, the fourth double-double of his freshman season.

Terrell Brown had 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Seattle. Mattia Da Campo had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Carter had 12 points and four blocks.

The Lancers committed just four turnovers and converted 15 points on 10 Seattle turnovers.