Caldwell, Frye and Wiggins lead Bowling Green to 83-74 win (Nov 24, 2017)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Dylan Frye and Rodrick Caldwell each hit five 3-pointers and Demajeo Wiggins scored 20 points with 12 rebounds as Bowling Green defeated South Carolina Upstate 83-74 Friday in the Creek Classic.

The trio of Falcons combined for 58 points on 19-for-33 shooting – the team was 29 of 62. Frye scored 20 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, Caldwell made five of eight from distance to finish with 18 points – 15 in the final 6:45 – and seven assists. Wiggins picked up his first double-double of the season, seventh career.

A Caldwell 3 put the Falcons (4-1) ahead 66-63 with five minutes remaining. Caldwell hit two more 3s back-to-back, pushing the lead to 76-68 with 1:28 to go. Frye made five of six free throws and Justin Turner two as Bowling Green closed it out.

Ramel Thompkins led the Spartans (2-4) with 18 points and eight rebounds, Malik Moore scored 16 points, Deion Holmes 13 and Mike Cunningham 12.