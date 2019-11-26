Cal Poly, Tennessee St. meet in Las Vegas

Tennessee State (3-3) vs. Cal Poly (1-5)

Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State and Cal Poly are set to face off in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. Cal Poly lost 85-59 to Iowa on Sunday, while Tennessee State fell 62-49 against San Diego State on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Michael Littlejohn and Carlos Marshall Jr. have led the Tigers. Littlejohn has averaged 11.8 points while Marshall has recorded 11.3 points and four rebounds per game. The Mustangs have been led by freshmen Junior Ballard and Kyle Colvin, who are averaging 11.8 and 8.7 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has an assist on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Tennessee State has assists on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Tennessee State has held opposing teams to 37.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all OVC teams. Over their last three games, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 35.6 percent.