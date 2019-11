Cal Poly goes for first win vs Simpson University (CA)

Simpson University (CA) vs. Cal Poly (0-2)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Poly Mustangs are set to battle the Red Hawks of NAIA member Simpson University (CA). Cal Poly lost 74-67 to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Tuukka Jaakkola have collectively scored 55 percent of all Mustangs points this season.ACCURATE ANGUIK: Kon Anguik has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly went 2-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mustangs scored 64.8 points per contest across those 11 contests.