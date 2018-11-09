Cabbil reaches 1,000 points, Liberty rolls in opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored 17 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and Liberty coasted to an 89-40 win over Maine Fort Kent in its season opener on Thursday night.

Cabbil was 6 of 9 from the field with three 3-pointers, putting him at 1,015 career points, good for 24th on the school career list.

Scottie James added 11 points and 11 rebounds, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Darius McGhee 10 for the Flames. Liberty had a 47-28 rebounding advantage and went 21 of 28 from the foul line while the Bengals of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association were 3 of 6.

Johnathon Caldwell led Fort Kent with 10 points.

Cabbil opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Flames never trailed. It was 29-21 at the half and a 17-0 run early in the second half broke it open. Liberty also added a 16-0 run.