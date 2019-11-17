C. Michigan looks to remain perfect

Siena Heights vs. Central Michigan (3-0)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Siena Heights. Central Michigan is coming off an 84-77 home win over Sam Houston State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David DiLeo has averaged 23 points this year for Central Michigan. Complementing DiLeo is Dallas Morgan, who is averaging 17.3 points and five rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAVID: DiLeo has connected on 55.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Central Michigan scored 103 points and prevailed by 28 over Siena Heights when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan went 8-3 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Chippewas offense scored 82.4 points per matchup across those 11 contests.