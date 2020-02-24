C. Michigan looks to end streak vs Toledo

Toledo (13-14, 5-9) vs. Central Michigan (13-13, 6-7)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to six games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 92-82 on Feb. 4. Toledo knocked off Western Michigan by nine in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Chippewas points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has directly created 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rockets are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 13-9 when they exceed 62 points. The Chippewas are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 13-7 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has an assist on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) over its past three contests while Toledo has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked ninth in all of Division I with an average of 75.3 possessions per game.