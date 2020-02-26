C. Michigan looks to end streak vs Miami

Central Michigan (13-14, 6-8) vs. Miami (10-17, 3-11)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to seven games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 92-82 on Feb. 4. Miami lost 74-61 at Kent State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.NIFTY NIKE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chippewas are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 67 points. The RedHawks are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 10-8 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The RedHawks are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 63 points or fewer and 4-17 when opponents exceed 63 points. The Chippewas are 6-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 7-14 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas 13th among Division I teams. The Miami defense has allowed 71.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th overall).