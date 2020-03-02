C. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ball State

Central Michigan (13-16, 6-10) vs. Ball State (16-13, 9-7)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to nine games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 92-82 on Feb. 4. Ball State lost 69-63 to Toledo in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Tahjai Teague has connected on 24.6 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 59.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chippewas are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 67 points. The Cardinals are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 16-5 when holding opponents below 70.

PERFECT WHEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Chippewas are 7-16 when they record more than nine turnovers. The Ball State defense has created 13.1 turnovers per game in MAC play and 12.7 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 78.9 points per game, the 20th-highest figure in Division I. Ball State has only averaged 68.8 points per game, which ranks 223rd nationally.