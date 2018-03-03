C. Michigan downs W. Michigan in 84-71 in rescheduled game

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) Shawn Roundtree scored 27 points and Central Michigan beat rival Western Michigan 84-71 in Saturday’s makeup game that was moved to an off-campus site and closed to the public after Friday’s early morning shooting on the CMU campus.

Cecil Williams scored 18 points and David DiLeo added 17 for the Chippewas (18-13, 7-11), who hit 12 3-pointers and made 22 of 23 free throws in the Mid-American Conference West Division regular-season finale for both teams.

The eighth-seeded Chippewas will host No. 9 Bowling Green in Monday’s opening round of the MAC Tournament, while the sixth-seeded Broncos will host Akron.

WMU closed to 61-53 after an 11-2 run, but the Chippewas led 78-54 after a 5-0 run with 4:26 to play. Reggie Jones and Josh Davis each hit 3s and WMU closed to 78-69 on Thomas Wilder’s layup with 1:29 left, but Roundtree hit six straight free throws from there.

Central Michigan led 38-27 at halftime after hitting seven 3s.

Wilder scored 22 points with nine rebounds and became the second Bronco in school history to score 2,000 career points. Seth Dugan added 16 points with eight boards and Jones added 14 points for WMU (17-14, 9-9).