BYU welcomes CS Fullerton in 2019-20 season opener

Cal State Fullerton (0-0) vs. Brigham Young (0-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young opens the season by hosting the Cal State Fullerton Titans. Cal State Fullerton went 16-18 last year and finished third in the Big West, while Brigham Young ended up 19-13 and finished third in the WCC.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton went 2-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Titans gave up 74.9 points per game while scoring 68.4 per matchup. Brigham Young went 8-7 in non-conference play, averaging 84.5 points and giving up 78.8 per game in the process.