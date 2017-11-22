BYU rallies in 2nd half to beat Niagara 95-88 (Nov 21, 2017)

PROVO, Utah (AP) Elijah Bryant came off the bench to score 22 points and Yoeli Childs added 21 as BYU rallied in the second half to knock off Niagara 95-88 on Tuesday night.

Bryant made 13 of 14 free throws to garner most of his points. Childs was 10 of 17 from the floor. TJ Haws added 18 points with six rebounds and six assists for BYU (3-1) which got back in the win column after dropping an 89-75 decision to UT Arlington Saturday night.

BYU took an early lead but Niagara charged back to take a 34-31 advantage into halftime. Bryant drilled one of his three treys to give the Cougars a 47-46 lead at the 13:24 mark. BYU pushed the advantage to 73-65 with 5:22 left when Bryant hit two straight 3-pointers and the Purple Eagles (1-3) could not close the gap.

Matt Scott had a career-high 36 to lead Niagara.