Butler’s 18 3s lead to 107-46 dismantling of W. Illinois (Dec 21, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Henry Baddley scored a career-high 20 points off the bench and Nate Fowler grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Butler scorched Western Illinois 107-46 Thursday night.

The Bulldogs made 18-of-31 3-pointers (58 percent) and were two shy of tying a school record for made 3s in a game.

Baddley was 7-of-8 shooting from the floor including 4 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kelan Martin scored 20 with seven assists, Paul Jorgensen was 7 of 9 for 18 points, Sean McDermott scored 12 and Fowler added 11.

Butler (10-3) remained unbeaten at home after eight games this season and shot 56 percent overall from the field. The Bulldogs distributed 23 assists with just eight turnovers.

The Bulldogs built a 24-8 lead with all five starters scoring. They led 49-22 at halftime and were never challenged after the half.

Jalen Morgan led Western Illinois with 11 points and Brandon Gilbeck collected eight rebounds.